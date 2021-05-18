Cincinnati State will award first-ever bachelor’s degrees

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | Source: Eagle Country Online
In 2018, Cincinnati State became one of the first community colleges in Ohio to begin awarding applied bachelor degrees. During their June commencement, the technical and community college will hand out 21 Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in land surveying.

In order to do this, the college had to prove to the Ohio Department of Education that its bachelor's degrees would be in fields where there was a strong workforce need and no nearby four-year colleges with a similar program.

In addition to land surveying, Cincinnati State also won state approval to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in culinary and food science, which will position students to meet the emerging needs of the industry. That program now has more than 40 students in the pipeline.

