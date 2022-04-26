Cincinnati Art Museum will host a collection of Nabataean material

The curator of the Cincinnati Art Museum, Ainsley M. Cameron, is working to reinstall the Middle East gallery
.
After a recent trip to Jordan, Cameron states that the museum is honored to be the home for the collections and “understand their great significance to both the history of Jordan as well as their importance today.”
With these fragmentary remains, scholars are able to explore the history of the architectural program of the temple, imagining how it once stood before the earthquake destroyed much of the site in 363 AD.