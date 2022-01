The Cincinnati Art Museum is one of 49 recipients of The Andy Warhol Foundation’s Fall 2021 grants.The grants total $4.1 million and are awarded to museums and arts organizations in support of their programs in visual arts, exhibitions, and curatorial research, with up to 50 percent of funding available to cover administrative expenses.CAM will use the $75,000 grant to support their “Natural World” exhibit.For the full story, click here