NYC Jewelry Week offers insight into a future exhibition at the Cincinnati Art Museum

A watch from the the Kimberly Klosterman Collection, which will be part of an upcoming Cincinnati Art Museum exhibition. Provided

On Thursday, November 19, during its third edition of virtual New York City Jewelry Week 2020, Cincinnatians can learn about an upcoming exhibition at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

“Simply Brilliant: Artist-Jewelers of the 1960s and 1970s” will feature more than 130 pieces from Kimberly Klosterman’s private collection. It includes works by Andrew Grima, Gilbert Albert, Arthur King, Thierry Vendome, and Barbara Anton along with jewels by Bulgari, Cartier, Boucheron, and other major houses.



A panel of jewelry scholars and curators will be on the call to discuss the collection. The chat starts at 11:30 but might be available to view beyond the NYCJW 2020 end date of November 22. Many do not require an RSVP.

