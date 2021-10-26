CVG’s new rental car and transportation center elevates travel

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) recently opened its new rental car and ground transportation center to travelers and the general public.
More than 1,600 skilled craft professionals from 123 different companies built the $175 million project safely during the pandemic, and about 70% of the work was performed by local contractors, according to Greg Herrin, vice president of Messer Construction Co.
“Constructing a facility, which eliminates shuttle buses, where customers can now walk from the plane to their rental car quickly and completely sheltered from the elements, addresses the biggest concern by our customers when flying,” says Joshua Blum, senior director, real estate, The Hertz Corporation. “This is a world class upgrade.”
