CVG upgrades passenger experience with a new data platform

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is partnering with London-based technology platform Veovo to make data-driven decisions that will improve wait times and passenger’s experiences.
CVG says it’s the first airport in the country to deploy internet of things (IoT) sensor technology at security checkpoints to monitor passenger wait times.
“Innovative solutions, like those provided by Veovo, allow us to gather and analyze data in real-time and proactively put it to work,” says Brian Cobb, CVG’s chief innovation officer. “We will be able to make better plans and improve productivity, respond to customer needs faster, and tap into revenue growth opportunities.”
The roll-out of the technology will be done in phases throughout the year. To read more, click here
