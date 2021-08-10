CVG named “best regional airport in North America”

Over the past decade, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Regional Airport (CVG) has been named the “best regional airport in North America
” eight times by Skytrax, a consultancy that runs airline and airport reviews and rankings. Data is based on customer satisfaction surveys that were collected from August 2020 to July 2021.
But that’s not all — CVG ranked fourth as the cleanest airport in North America, fifth as the best world airport serving two-to-five million passengers, fifth as the best airport staff in America, and ninth as the best regional airport in the world.