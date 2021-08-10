CVG named “best regional airport in North America”

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | Source: MSN Lifestyle
Over the past decade, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Regional Airport (CVG) has been named the “best regional airport in North America” eight times by Skytrax, a consultancy that runs airline and airport reviews and rankings. Data is based on customer satisfaction surveys that were collected from August 2020 to July 2021.

But that’s not all — CVG ranked fourth as the cleanest airport in North America, fifth as the best world airport serving two-to-five million passengers, fifth as the best airport staff in America, and ninth as the best regional airport in the world.

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Aerospace, Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Regionalism, Transportation 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.