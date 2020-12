COhatch is opening a new location in Milford. Provided

Coworking company COhatch plans to open is third Cincinnati-area location, hopefully by summer 2021.

Currently, the former Sycamore Distillery — and historical landmark — is being renovated and restored and, once finished, will feature 23 private offices, three meeting rooms, a community space and a second-story deck with outdoor seating.

The company says its new space will help meet growing demand from local residents for community, collaboration, and private office space.