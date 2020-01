The Cincinnati Music Festival made an eclectic list of “14 Summer Music Festivals That You Won’t Want to Miss in 2020,” created by the editors at Oprah Magazine.

This year’s headliners will be announced on February 4 for the July 24–25 event, which is known for being one of the largest festivals honoring urban music and culture, and has attracted headliners like Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, and Earth, Wind and Fire.