Cincinnati’s Public Library received an innovations award for Civic and Community Engagement

During a virtual ceremony, the Public Library of Cincinnati & Hamilton County learned that they won an “Innovations Initiative” award in the category of Civic and Community Engagement. The annual program recognizes and raises the visibility of cutting-edge programs, strategies, tools, techniques, and ideas from ULC’s member library systems across the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this year, FC Cincinnati Foundation donated funds to help the library renovate the walled-in outdoor area just off the adult space at the West End Branch. The courtyard is open and accessible with space for individuals and families to enjoy. Funding from the FCCF underwrote new technology solutions for customer use in the courtyard and throughout the branch. And now a laptop cart enables customers to check out a laptop for a 60-minute computer session.

