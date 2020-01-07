CAM, Toledo Museum of Art organize new exhibit of French still lifes from the 1860s

ONE EACH: Still Lifes by Pissarro, Cézanne, Manet & Friends is a celebration of French artists from the 1860s, and opens at the Toledo Museum of Art on January 18th. The exhibition, which features masterpieces by Édouard Manet and Cézanne, Monet, Henri Fantin-Latour and Gustave Courbet, was created in conjunction with the Cincinnati Art Museum and will arrive here on May 15th.



ONE EACH also delves into the impact still lifes of the 1860s had on art movements in the 20th century, especially Cubism, which is regarded as the most influential art movement of the 20th century.



