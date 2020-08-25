Contemporary Arts Center displays “creative destruction” exhibition

Portuguese street artist Alexandre Manuel Dias Farto (aka: Vhils) is internationally known for his “creative destruction” masterpieces. And now the Contemporary Arts Center is hosting a big exhibition of his work. (Although the CAC reopened on July 1, the online gallery is still available.)

Vhils' work is not overtly political, although he has his issues: globalization, preservation, history.

With his tools, "he will literally chisel into the wall and uncover what's under the first layer [paint or stucco or posters]," says CAC director Raphaela Platow. "Sometimes he chisels down to the brick."