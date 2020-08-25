Contemporary Arts Center displays “creative destruction” exhibition

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | Source: NPR

Portuguese street artist Alexandre Manuel Dias Farto (aka: Vhils) is internationally known for his “creative destruction” masterpieces. And now the Contemporary Arts Center is hosting a big exhibition of his work. (Although the CAC reopened on July 1, the online gallery is still available.)

 

Vhils' work is not overtly political, although he has his issues: globalization, preservation, history.

 

With his tools, "he will literally chisel into the wall and uncover what's under the first layer [paint or stucco or posters]," says CAC director Raphaela Platow. "Sometimes he chisels down to the brick."

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Arts + Culture, Cincinnati, Events, Talent 
Mt. Adams, Downtown, Over-the-Rhine 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.