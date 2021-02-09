Northside’s Bonomini Bakery has some of the best donuts in the country

David Landsel, Food & Wine writer and self-proclaimed donut expert, released his “intensely personal” list of the best donuts in every state. There’s a lot of competition in Ohio, but he selected Northside’s Bonomini Bakery and recommends the Clunker.

“Roughly the size of an average fist and about as daintily shaped, most people go for the ones covered in glaze, though in the past we've seen plain and powdered sugar-dusted as well,” he says. “In a surprise twist, the cake on the inside will be wonderfully light.”

To read the full list, click here.