With a Starbucks on nearly every corner, it’s easy to miss our local coffee shops. But in a recent survey conducted by MSN , two of Cincinnati’s local roasters were recognized for the quality of their product and close ties to the community.Mom ‘n ‘Em in Camp Washington and Deeper Roots, which has locations in Oakley, downtown, and at Findley Market, both stood out due to their quality products — many of which are roasted on-site — and their charming neighborhood locations.