Bengals players give back for Thanksgiving

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | Source: Sports Illustrated
Despite gearing up for a significant game against the Steelers for a playoff spot, some Cincinnati Bengals players teamed up to provide Thanksgiving meals to the Freestore Foodbank.

In 2020, Cincinnati native and defensive end Sam Hubbard started a foundation to combat hunger in the city. Last week, he made multiple stops throughout the area, distributing meals to those in need.

“You know, it just gives you ownership to your community that you're playing for,” Hubbard says. “Makes you want to play harder, you know, leaving it better than you found it."
 

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Food + Drink, Health + Wellness, Leadership, Non-Profit, Philanthropy, Quality of Life, Regionalism, Volunteer 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.