Bengals players give back for Thanksgiving

Despite gearing up for a significant game against the Steelers for a playoff spot, some Cincinnati Bengals players teamed up to provide Thanksgiving meals to the Freestore Foodbank
.
In 2020, Cincinnati native and defensive end Sam Hubbard started a foundation to combat hunger in the city. Last week, he made multiple stops throughout the area, distributing meals to those in need.
“You know, it just gives you ownership to your community that you're playing for,” Hubbard says. “Makes you want to play harder, you know, leaving it better than you found it."