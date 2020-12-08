Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins named NFLPA Community MVP

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins and his family continuously give back to the community. Provided

Each week, the National Football League’s Players’ Association names a Most Valuable Player, and Bengals defensive tackle, Geno Atkins, is the MVP for week 12.

Atkins and his wife provided $50,000 in gifts and meals for more than 800 essential workers and underserved people in Cincinnati during the third annual “Atkins Week of Giving.”

“It’s an honor to be named the Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP,” Atkins said in a statement. “I know now more than ever, my teammates and other players around the league have gone so far above and beyond to make positive change in our communities, so it’s definitely a special honor to receive this.”

