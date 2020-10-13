Cincinnati’s BLM mural recognized as one way Ohio artists are supporting the movement

All across the state, residents are turning to art to enact change. Gary Kessler

George Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020 spurred an uprising of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which began back in July 2013 after Trayvon Martin’s killer was acquitted. Activists around the country have been showing support through protests, donations, and public art, and organizers throughout Ohio are being recognized for creating BLM murals.

In Cincinnati, 17 project managers facilitated a group of 70 artists in designing and painting a Black Lives Matter mural downtown.

The painting adorns a full block on Plum Street, directly in front of City Hall. The word “Black” is painted with an overarching red theme, while “Lives” has mostly black paint, and “Matter” is green.