The city of Cincinnati is looking to streamline our transportation process. Jessica Esemplare

Last September, Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld introduced a motion to add a bus-only lane to Reading Road in Avondale between William Howard Taft and Paddock.

Cost for the project would be about $300,000. That includes pavement tattoos, new signs, additional line stripping, staff oversight, and signal retiming. And while there would be several challenges, the overall hope is that riders would be able to get to their destinations more efficiently and reliably.

To read more, click here.