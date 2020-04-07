Art Academy of Cincinnati adjunct professor creates Instagram account for students to showcase work

When colleges and universities around the world announced that they would be canceling and postponing in-person activities and events through the spring, art majors were left with a venue to publicly display their work.

However, Benjamin Cook, an adjunct professor at the Art Academy of Cincinnati, whose work has been featured in many blogs and online media outlets, which gave him the idea to create an Instagram page for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts students all over to display their thesis shows to the world.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and his page has attracted more than 17,000 followers between March 13 and April 1. Students from Queens College and Cornell University have submitted work, and Fordham College at Lincoln Center plans to share as well.