Tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency will help build the city's first LGBTQ-friendly senior affordable housing.

Pennrose development gained tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency to build 57 new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments renting at 30 to 60 % of the area’s median income.

The property, called Apple Street Senior, will offer supportive services from Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio and Caracole, a nonprofit service group that works to combat AIDS/HIV in the region.

