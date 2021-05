With support from Congress — as well as local and state communities — a new Amtrak rout that will connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati will be ready to ride in a few years. The 3C+D route will be 250 miles long and include stops outside of the major cities as well.Amtrak estimates that as many as 500,000 riders would use the route annually, with an economic impact of $130 million.