American Queen steamboat will offer tours of the Ohio River

In 2022, the American Queen Steamboat Company will have three paddle wheelers operating 30 dedicated Ohio River sailings. The trips will go from Kentucky to Ohio to Pennsylvania, and include stops at popular attractions in each destination. The itineraries come at a time when more people want accessible, close-to-home cruising options.
The nine-day cruising option from Louisville to Pittsburgh (or reverse) includes a stop in Cincinnati where travelers will see Fountain Square and visit both the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Cincinnati Art Museum.
.