Cincinnati company might have an innovative, therapeutic option for COVID-19

Marc Salzberg, M.D., president and CEO of Airway Therapeutics Inc., believes his company can help with COVID-19. Provided

Airway Therapeutics Inc., creators of protein replacement AT-100, also known as rhSP-D, has filed with the respiratory diseases branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to evaluate their creation as a possible therapeutic option for COVID-19 patients.

The engineered protein reduces inflammation and infection in the body, and is primarily used to prevent bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in premature infants. And while BPD is still their primary focus, the company realizes that AT-100 has the potential to serve as an innovative therapy as it reduces inflammation in the lungs and prevents further respiratory injury.

