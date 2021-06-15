The District at Clifton will be a $500 million mixed-use development

A new mixed-use development has received approval for a $500 million dollar project by the University of Cincinnati. The development, which will be completed in two phases, will create The District at Clifton Heights
.
Phase one will include The Deacon, an existing 1,029-bed student housing community; The Hub at Cincinnati, a 1,112-bed student housing development featuring 2,300 square feet of commercial space; a 175-room hotel with 22,000 square feet of retail space; a new Delta Delta Delta sorority house; and a 169-space public parking garage.
During phase two, commercial real estate space, senior housing units, multifamily units, and a public parking garage will be developed.