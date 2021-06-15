The District at Clifton will be a $500 million mixed-use development

Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A new mixed-use development has received approval for a $500 million dollar project by the University of Cincinnati. The development, which will be completed in two phases, will create The District at Clifton Heights.

Phase one will include The Deacon, an existing 1,029-bed student housing community; The Hub at Cincinnati, a 1,112-bed student housing development featuring 2,300 square feet of commercial space; a 175-room hotel with 22,000 square feet of retail space; a new Delta Delta Delta sorority house; and a 169-space public parking garage.

During phase two, commercial real estate space, senior housing units, multifamily units, and a public parking garage will be developed.

