TogetherDigital uplifts Women in Tech at second annual Women’s Day event

Anticipation filled the atmosphere at “Creating Inclusive Tech”, the second annual Women in Tech event co-hosted by TogetherDigital and Cintrifuse. This was a vibrant celebration of local women that took place on International Women’s Day, a holiday first observed in 1911, dedicated to honoring and spotlighting women.
Within the digital and technology fields lie ample opportunities to drive equity for marginalized entrepreneurs. The need for systemic changes, facilitating access and knowledge that empowers women leaders, couldn't be more urgent.
According to Luisa Zhou
, 50% of women in tech leave their jobs by age 35. The majority leave due to life circumstances or a lack of support. The panelists sought to encourage the women in the audience. “Be prepared to take risks and be ready for what the outcome might be. Make people HUNGRY for the skills you bring to the workplace. They should think, “What am I going to do if I lose her?" And if they do lose you, they should feel it.” - Dr. Kesha B Williams
This year’s panelists included Julee Peterson, Group Manager at Cloverleaf
, Katie Trauth Taylor, PhD, CEO and Co-founder at Narratize
, Dr. Kesha B Williams, President at Cool Comforts
, and Anastasia S. Tarpeh-Ellis, Co-founder at Bosa
. Audience participants visited vendor booths of women-owned businesses after the event.
From left to right: Julee Peterson, Katie Trauth-Taylor, PhD, Dr. Kesha B. Williams, Amy Vaughn, Anastasia S. Tarpeh-Ellis
Key takeaways from the panelists
Businesses and entrepreneurs alike need to design and develop tech solutions that ensure equitable access to the digital field.
- The changes you make to improve a digital experience for someone who experiences a disability will not just improve the experience for them but for all of your users. - Julee Peterson
- We must live, breathe, and be on fire for the problem we want to solve. This is what fuels me every day. - Katie Trauth Taylor, PhD
Experienced women in tech need to offer mentorship opportunities and share their own experiences to support newer women in the field with their challenges.
- Being vulnerable, and transparent as women working in tech. This is how we make progress in the spaces we don’t always feel safe in. - Anastasia S. Tarpeh-Ellis
- We have a unique perspective as women to keep humanity in technology. - Amy Vaughan, TogetherDigital
