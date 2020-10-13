Health innovation accelerator SoCap Accelerate names its inaugural class of startups

SoCap Accelerate is a five-week program that helps young businesses grow using community resources and social capital, introducing entrepreneurs to potential customers, advocates, and investors, providing access to grants, product development, and testing, as well as to legal and accounting assistance, and marketing support.

The Covington-based accelerator, which is focused on health innovation, just announced the inaugural cohort for its fast-paced program that will begin Oct. 13. SoCap says it based its selections on several factors, including “the strength of the team, product readiness, willingness to buy into the region, IP protection, knowledge of competition, and most importantly how SoCap Accelerate can add value to the company.”



EMDVR is a virtual reality therapy vehicle which provides EMDR therapy (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, used to treat PTSD and trauma) at scale, to practices and individuals that don’t have access to traditional EMDR therapy.



Kare Mobile is a provider of mobile dental services. It is planning to launch a licensing program next year for other health care professionals wishing to be able to reach a wider population at a reduced cost.



Pop Base is an online learning platform for children focused on health education. PopBase’s “Woodland Fables” is a subscription, direct to consumer, interactive education experience focused on wellness, and targeted at children and their caretakers.



STRE.ME is a software platform that aims to improve patient satisfaction, outcomes, and hospital profitability by focusing premature deaths and excess health costs that result from biases and inequities. The software enables HR and diversity leaders in healthcare to train, set, track, and view progress towards improving outcomes such as patient satisfaction.



Xen Pillow is an orthopedic cushion that provides neck support and has a surrounding adjustable system. The pillow is designed with three mini-adjustable and removable cushions that allow the users a choice of using any number of cushions to satisfy their sleep, neck comfort, or neck pain.