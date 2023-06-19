Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival includes special events as well as independent movies

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information about Opening Night festivities.
The newly released schedule for this year's Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival offers dozens of documentaries, narratives, and experimentals under the theme "Untold Stories." All will screen July 6-8 in Over-the-Rhine and downtown.
Special events are woven into the schedule, including these high-profile happenings:
- Tickets for the Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival July 6 Opening Night Gala fundraiser at Music Hall are on sale here now, priced from $150 for an individual to $2,000 for a VIP table of eight. The featured film
will be "OKAY! The ASD Band Film," about a group of young musicians on the autism spectrum. Members of the band will perform live on the stage at Music Hall. The party begins at 6 pm. MCs will be Kevin Iannucci and Madison Tevlin, with a special appearance by Casey Metcalfe. All three starred in the recent Woody Harrelson comedy "Champions," directed by
Bobby Farrelly ("Kingpin," "There's Something About Mary").
- On July 7, Women in Film Cincinnati will host "9 to 5: The Story of a Movement" at the Contemporary Arts Center downtown. Special guests include filmmaker Steve Bognar, who directed the film with his partner, the late Julia Reichert, and the film's editor, Jaime Meyers Schlenk, who is also president of WIF Cincinnati.
- The festival will close July 8 with a wrap party and awards presentation at 9:00 PM at the Woodward Theater. Admission is free.
Other highlights from the film lineup include:
- "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster," a scary modern twist on the Frankenstein story from writer/director Bomani J. Story. July 7, 8:30 PM, Art Academy of Cincinnati.
- "A Slice of Pie: A Love Story," a documentary about a couple who used their Norwood pizza shop to make lives better for people in distress. Directed by Blis Hanousek Devault, professor of film and television at Xavier University. July 8, 2:30 PM, Contemporary Arts Center.
- "26.2 to Life," winner of a fistful of film-festival awards, this story is about San Quentin's 1000 Mile Club, and follows incarcerated men who spend a year training to run a marathon on a concrete path circling the prison yard. July 8, 4:30 PM, Art Academy of Cincinnati.
- "Upside Down," an Italian feature about a young man with Down Syndrome who joins a local athletic gym determined to learn to box. July 8, 5:30 PM, Woodward Theater.
The festival is presented by LADD, which supports more than 700 adults with disabilities with its programs for housing, employment, and meaningful community engagement.
Individual show tickets are on sale here
. The same link offers access passes
for multiple films and events for $50 to $125.
This year, Procter & Gamble, a major sponsor and longtime supporter of the festival, is underwriting “Pay-What-You-Can” single tickets, allowing buyers to set their own prices for individual shows. (The benefit does not apply to festival passes.) “Procter & Gamble is honored to support the Film Festival because we have a commitment to building a disability-confident world,” says Barbara Hauser, P&G senior community relations manager. “Pay-What-You-Can tickets remove financial barriers so that all people have access to these incredible stories.”
