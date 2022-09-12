These NKY businesses made the list of the fastest-growing companies in the country

BM2 Freight Services and four other NKY logistics companies made the Inc. 5000 list.

The middle-aged businessman in the classic movie “The Graduate” had one word of advice for the young college student played by Dustin Hoffman: “Plastics.” Today, that word might well be “logistics.”



Ten Northern Kentucky companies made the just-announced Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the country, and half of them are in the logistics business.



Motus Freight was the region’s fastest-growing firm, with a three-year growth rate of 438%.



Motus, based in Bellevue, is a transportation logistics company, providing shipping for customers and contracts with carriers to move freight. Since 2018, the number of shipments it has delivered across the U.S. has more than tripled. Motus Freight was founded in 2015 by Doug Lackey, Grant Mitchell and Andy Smith, three who had started, built, and operated a handful of other companies during their previous 20 years.



The others that made the list are:



BM2 Freight Services , Covington, a transportation and logistics provider; 235% growth.



ReFurb Ninja , Fort Wright, a refurbisher and reseller of computer electronics; 221% growth.



Mackey, Bellevue, financial consulting for business owners, 203% growth.



StepCG , Covington, an information technology management firm; 181% growth.



LapTop of the Line , Walton, a family-owned refurbisher and reseller of laptops; 121% growth.



Blair Technology Group , Covington, a Microsoft-authorized refurbisher and reseller of computer equipment, 105% growth.



Boss Logistics , Newport, transportation and logistics provider, 101% growth.



Divisions Maintenance Group , Newport, a facilities maintenance company; 84% growth.



M&P Logistics , Florence, transportation and logistics, 84% growth.



Companies on the 2022 list were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent -- not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies -- as of Dec. 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

