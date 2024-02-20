Minority and women founders use bootcamp lessons to excel

“This came along right when I needed it.”
That was the prevailing sentiment among the founders who attended Nitro! Bootcamp 2023
. The founders and small businesses in the bootcamp were of various industries and sizes, and they were at different revenue levels from below $50,000 to between $600,000 and $800,000. The bootcamp was dedicated to equipping them with the technology and tools they needed to guide them onto a path to $1M in revenue or more.
For Ashley Meenach, founder of Boundless Beauty
, the opportunity to work directly with experts on specific needs and concerns with her business was priceless. She’s since worked with Nitro! Bootcamp expert, Jessica Shely from GDP Creative Agency
, further on using Wix, the website builder to its full capability. “Hearing from the experts gave me some good insight and clarity on how to approach my concerns.”
Jessica Shely, GDP Creative Agency, teaches founders how to use Wix to build their websites.
Jide Fresh, founder at In Fly We Trust
, shared “In the months following Nitro! Bootcamp, we have begun to morph in ways I never deemed possible. We're scaling, not just in size, but in vision and impact” while
Amari Samya, founder of SelfieCincy
, was “able to optimize Quickbooks for payroll and my financial record keeping.” It helps her stay prepared and on top of things. “This resource also has helped me set and achieve my financial goals.”
Founders will have the chance to showcase their progress using the insights they learned at the NITRO! Growth Accelerator Showcase on March 22, 2024. Participants can choose between giving a 5-minute live presentation or a 3-minute recorded presentation. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to the top-performing presentations, distributed among the best 3 presentations, based on the judges scores.
“For many of us, entrepreneurship isn't a choice but a calling—our sole pursuit. Nitro! has been instrumental in unlocking a reservoir of ideas….We're not just operating a business; we're redefining customer engagement and nurturing entrepreneurship within the community that embraces our art and products.”
- Jide Fresh
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.