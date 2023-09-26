Focus Areas
More than $200,000 in grants awarded to local startups
David Holthaus
|
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Share
Grant awardee Cereal Box Studio is a design studio and print shop.
Cereal Box Studio
Covington-based Safewave Technology has developed a vibration-based home security system for people who cannot hear traditional sound alarms. The product is a wrist band that connects to door alarms, window alarms, and other security sensors, providing a strong vibration that warns of a security alarm. Safewave was one of 14 local startups that received a grant through Main Street Ventures in its third-quarter grant cycle.
The local nonprofit provides funding to entrepreneurs and startups in eight counties within the region, and in this cycle awarded grants totaling $224,592.
It awards funding mainly through two programs.
Launch Funding
provides pre-revenue businesses at the prototype or product stage with $5,000 to $10,000 of equity-free funding to increase the odds of reaching the market-entry stage.
Leap Funding
provides revenue-generating businesses with $10,000 to $30,000 of equity-free funding to scale and increase their odds of survival.
The companies receiving Launch Funding are:
Aitrtrek Robotics
creates robotic solutions to automate airport ground handling activities.
Bailout Systems
is a technology company in the fall-safety industry.
Karneyium
is an AI-powered geographic information system that accelerates clinical trials by tapping underserved markets.
Together Digital
is a national network of women who work in digital marketing, advertising, and tech.
Cereal Box Studio
is a graphic and publication design studio, print shop, and small press.
In addition to Safewave Technology, the companies receiving Leap Funding are:
Bosa
,
a
goal management app that helps people collect, collaborate on, and complete goals.
Concerted
is a nonprofit tech platform increasing engagement and access to live music and entertainment.
Laughing Bees
provides locally sourced products.
Cream + Sugar Coffeehouse
is a Black-owned coffee shop with a focus on locally sourced and plant-based ingredients.
Davis & Biddle Properties
is a Black woman-owned business opening a commissary kitchen in Price Hill.
"We are continuously energized by all of the small business owners we see who are working hard to turn their ideas into flourishing businesses,” says Abby Ober, director of engagement at Main Street Ventures.
Share
Read more articles by
David Holthaus
.
David Holthaus is an award-winning journalist and a Cincinnati native. When not writing or editing, he's likely to be bicycling, hiking, reading, or watching classic movies.
Related Tags
Branding + Design
,
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
,
Diversity
,
Emerging Technology
,
Entrepreneurship
,
Inspiring Innovation
,
Non-Profit
,
Startup
