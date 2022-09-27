Made in Camp features the artisans of Camp Washington

American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave.

Wave Pool, 2940 Colerain Ave.

Camp Washington Urban Revitalization Corp., 2951 Sidney Ave.,

and other artist studios and maker spaces.

Camp Washington has always been a place of makers. Meatpackers, chili makers, sign benders, metal workers, machine tool makers. Its closeness to the Mill Creek and to rail lines made it a hub of manufacturing in the heyday of the postwar era.This small neighborhood is still a place where people make things, as it’s become a growing haven for artists. Its community of 70-plus artists, galleries, and makers are opening their works to the community at large in a free, neighborhood-wide open house on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12 to 4 p.m.Dubbed “Made In Camp,” this event provides visitors opportunities to meet with artists in their studios, get behind the scenes in usually hidden makers spaces, and see demonstrations by Camp Washington manufacturers and artisans at nearly thirty different sites.Artists will conduct demonstrations and interactive activities throughout the day. There will be botanical drawing opportunities with Camp Washington artist and Miami University faculty member Gratia Banta; lapidarian Robert Bedford will be answering questions about crystals; pizza will be available from a custom pizza oven at FLAG Studio run by duct-tape artist Joe Girandola, and there will demonstrations of high-tech tools at the HIVE13 community makerspace.Live music will be on tap throughout the day, including sets by Fairmount Girls, Static Falls, All Seeing Eyes, and more, performed at DRIP Coffee Shop, the American Sign Museum, and the Camp Washington Community Board.Visitors can tour the neighborhood sites on their own throughout the afternoon. A new, 2022 brochure will be available that lists The Camp’s artists, galleries, makers, and includes a locator map. Brightly colored signs hung along the route will match up with the numbered artist locations on the map.The map and a list of artist open houses can be picked up at any of the event host sites, which include: