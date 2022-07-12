Focus Areas
Local online retailer opens brick and mortar boutique on Covington’s Madison Avenue
Kareem A. Simpson
|
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
New Inspired Fashion destination location at 827 Madison Avenue in Covington.
Provided
One of Covington’s newest women’s fashion boutiques, Inspired Fashion, has been going strong for almost a year and has no signs of slowing down.
Inspired Fashion,
827 Madison Ave, Covington
, is the new
physical
location of the online store by the same name; opened in the midst of our community navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a challenging time,” said Catrena Bowman-Thomas, owner of Inspired Fashion, “but COVID-19 made me realize that if you are going to go for something, this is the time to do it.”
Originally an online boutique, Inspired Fashion has morphed into a true destination boutique for women that want to add a little flare to their wardrobe. Led by the expertise of Bowman, the spirit of Inspired Fashion is to provide high quality pieces at a price point everyone can afford.
Inspired Fashion was founded on the principle that all women are beautiful, and that the right garment, especially garments created by local designers, helps to bring out a woman’s inner beauty. Bowman has been a champion for women for over two decades, offering self-esteem workshops, as well as offering classes on how to dress your body type and find the pieces that accentuate a woman’s best features.
“This is why,” Bowman continued, “we have made sure that we continue to promote local designers as well as continuing to offer highly personalized styling services at our new brick and mortar location.”
Just recently, Inspired Fashion participated in Fashion at the Fountain, which was promoted as a headline event for Cincinnati’s Juneteenth celebration to showcase local vendors and fashion designers of color. In addition, throughout the months of August and September, you can find select pieces at Inspired Fashion created by local designers who participated at Fashion at the Fountain.
For additional information about Inspired Fashion, please visit
https://inspiredfashion40.com/
Read more articles by
Kareem A. Simpson
.
Raised in the inner city of Covington, Kentucky, Kareem Simpson is an author, innovator, community enthusiast, military veteran, serial entrepreneur, foodie and lover of all things creative.
