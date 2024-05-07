Entrepreneurs showcase their growth with technology tools

On March 22, the Nitro! Growth Showcase provided the small business owners in the program an opportunity to showcase their revamped growth plans and accomplishments after participating in the

NITRO! Bootcamp event

in November 2022. The entrepreneurs who pitched demonstrated how they have leveraged the NITRO! Bootcamp resources, including software and training, to set their business on a new trajectory of growth.

The bootcamp is an amazing resource for founders eager to learn how tools like QuickBooks, Wix, Shopify and Canva could support them in meeting their goals.

The founders and small businesses in the bootcamp are of various industries and sizes, and at different revenue levels from below $50,000 to between $600,000 and $800,000. The bootcamp is dedicated to equipping them with the technology and tools they need to guide them onto a path to $1M in revenue or more.

For the Showcase, entrepreneurs presented live or submitted a video.

Judges included local ecosystem members, fellow startup entrepreneurs, and members of the press.

and the Nitro! Growth Showcase winners are...

Toilynn O'Neal Turner | New American Art Gallery II

The three winners of the Nitro! Growth Showcase are

Hutch Baby

, an OTR children’s clothing store focused on sustainable, vibrant clothing owned by Alexus Hight;

Cincinnati Acupuncture

, a health and well-being practice grounded in ancient Chinese medicine founded by Carole Paine, and the New American Art Gallery II , an art gallery focused on African-American culture by

ROMAC

founder Toilynn O’Neal Turner.

Alexus Hight | Hutch Baby “Grateful beyond words for the incredible journey with Nitro! Bootcamp and Maurice Coffey, too. Hutch Baby and Hutch Boobie Trap are reaching new heights thanks to their guidance and support. Meeting amazing people and building strong relationships along the way has been priceless. Huge congrats to everyone involved! Winning the pitch feels surreal, but it's just the beginning.” - Alexus Hight, Hutch Baby

Carole Paine | Cincinnati Acupuncture

"Nitro 2023 was a totally surprising and inspiring event. I would love to sit in a room with those amazing people anytime. As an acupuncturist I tend to be really low tech, as my work tools are low tech. Nitro in general is getting me out of that place. Being one of the Showcase winners is not only an honor, it is going to give me a much-needed professional outreach."- Carole Paine, Cincinnati Acupuncture

It was a special opportunity for NITRO! participants to present their status, connect with peers, and draw inspiration from fellow small business success stories.The Showcase is designed to recognize and reward the dedication and progress made by each NITRO! Bootcamp small business owner in transforming their business models. A total of $10,000 is split amongst the best three presentations and applied to the filming, production, and editing of a :90 second video commercial of their business, based on the judges scores against the criteria.