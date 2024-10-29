Development beyond the basin: An Architecture Matters panel discussion

The recent Architecture Matters article in Soapbox, Development Beyond the Basin
, considered how neighborhoods and communities outside the central city are making places for new businesses and residents. To continue the discussion, architects representing a range of backgrounds and experiences will discuss community directed development, locations, and typologies in the outer neighborhoods of Cincinnati and communities of Hamilton County.
Agenda:
Continue this discussion in person:
When: Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Oakley Library, 4033 Gilmore Ave., 45209
5:30-5:45 p.m. grab some snacks and get settled
5:45-6:45 p.m. panel discussion program
6:45-7 p.m. have another snack and head out
Speakers:
Ross Battoclette, AIA, Champlin Architecture and advisory board member of CHCURC
Michael Stehlin, Chief Building Official for Hamilton County
Dean Lutton, Reztark Design Studio
Moderator:
Christopher Meyer, AIA, Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
If you’re curious to learn more about the growth strategies regional communities are using to attract developers and residents with a mix of incentives and amenities, and identify adequate land to support new development, then this session is right for you.
and join us to learn more. This is a free event however registration is required.
