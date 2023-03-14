Cincinnati hears from women leaders in tech for International Women’s Day

Kicking off International Women’s Day by hearing the wisdom of women leaders in tech. Pictured left to right: Donna Zaring, D. Sangeeta, Jessica Shely, Nicole Armstrong, Anu Vora Provided

Panel speakers shared their expertise and experience. Pictured left to right: Donna Zaring, Jessica Shely, Nicole Armstrong, Amy Vaughan, Anu Vora

"Composure and clear communication is so important as a founder. And one of my primary jobs is to manage egos. Everyone that works for me is older than me, and many of my employees are men. So, I'm playing psychological jujitsu all day long to manage egos and push my idea forward."

Mentor Extraordinaire: Sarah Ditlinger

Community Empowerers: Ciarra Wooten and Jessica Shely

Rising Star: Elizabeth Gilbert