Building the basin and beyond: An Architecture Matters panel discussion

The recent Architecture Matters article in Soapbox, Building the Cincinnati basin and beyond
, considered how neighborhoods and communities in the central city are making places for new residents. To continue the discussion, architects representing a range of backgrounds and experiences will discuss adaptive reuse, existing buildings, and infill development.
Agenda:
Continue this discussion in person:
When: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Walnut Hills Library, 2533 Kemper Lane, 45206
5:30-5:45 p.m. grab snacks and get settled
5:45-6:45 p.m. panel discussion program
6:45-7 p.m. have another snack and head out
Speakers:
Chad Burke, AIA, with GBBN
Jim Guthrie, AIA, with Hub + Weber
Sarah Kleiner, AIA with Envisage Architecture
Vince Terry, AIA with Moody Nolan and board member of the Avondale Development Corporation
If you’re curious to learn more about the strategies communities across the region are attempting to provide more housing and livelier business districts to attract workers, residents, and revenue, this event is right for you.
and join us to learn more. This is a free event however registration is required.
Presented by AIA Cincinnati and Soapbox:
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.org
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group
Soapbox Cincinnati’s mission is to connect people to place. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media contraction.
