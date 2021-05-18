Blue North brings startup accelerator Co.Starters to NKY

Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Places
Avondale
Bellevue / Dayton
Blue Ash/Kenwood/Montgomery
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Dayton
Downtown
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Hyde Park
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Uptown
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Places
Avondale
Bellevue / Dayton
Blue Ash/Kenwood/Montgomery
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Dayton
Downtown
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Hyde Park
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Uptown
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Contact
Subscribe
Blue North brings startup accelerator Co.Starters to NKY
David Holthaus
|
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Share
Blue North Executive Director Brit Fitzpatrick, left, and Program Manager Abby Ober.
Joe Simon
Blue North, Northern Kentucky's entrepreneurship hub, is bringing a new Co.Starters business startup program to the region beginning in late July.
Blue North
is collaborating with
Shaping Our Appalachian Region
(SOAR) to bring the program to Kentucky.
Co.Starters
helps entrepreneurs develop their ideas, examine their business models, and determine the next steps in the small-business journey. It does so through real-time feedback from business leaders.
SOAR, based in Pikeville, Ky., is a non-profit organization works to improve and champion Appalachia Kentucky by expanding job creation, enhancing regional opportunity, innovation, and identity, and supporting those people and organizations working to achieve these goals.
The new program will connect business owners in Northern Kentucky with those in Appalachia, says Ryan Jones, director of SOAR Innovation.
Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Co.Starters was launched nationally in 2013, brought to Kentucky in 2019 by SOAR, then expanded into Northern Kentucky by Blue North and the Owen County Chamber of Commerce in 2020.
Co.Starters has served more than 3,000 small-business owners and entrepreneurs around the world, building a community of peers, coaches, and business services. Last year, Blue North’s inaugural Northern Kentucky cohort graduated six small businesses from the program.
"It provides an opportunity to receive guidance, feedback, and resources from business leaders to elevate and accelerate the start-up process,” says Abby Ober, program director at Blue North.
Session topics include goal setting, knowing your customer, marketing, accounting, and team building.
Applications for the 10-week program are
available online
to residents of Kentucky or those who have businesses in the Commonwealth. The application deadline is July 1 and the program fee is $75. The program will be conducted virtually.
Share
Related Tags
Entrepreneurship
,
Non-Profit
,
Northern Kentucky
,
Regionalism
,
Startup
Recommended Content
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
×
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Cancel
Across Our Network
So what happens now for the homeless? Continuum of Care seeks community-wide and long-term solutions
Source: Southwest Michigan's Second Wave
What does Black History Month mean to you, and what are your hopes for Fort Wayne’s future?
Source: Input Fort Wayne
Great Lakes Bay Region works to create an inclusive business community
Source: Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Midland expands shared transportation options as part of accessibility improvement strategy
Source: Midland
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Environment + Sustainability
Arts + Culture
Health + Wellness
Community Development
Higher Education
COVID19
Move to Cincinnati
Diversity
Research + Innovation
Education + Learning
Talent
Entrepreneurship
Transportation
Newsletter Signup
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine.
Signup for
Email Alerts
About Soapbox
Commitment to diversity
Contact Us
Have a tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Soapbox Links
Terms of Use
Underwriting policy
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.