Black Tech Week connects entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in the startup ecosystem

Interested in conversations about entrepreneurship, mental health, the experience of being a Black and Brown founder, and thousands of ideas in one place? Black Tech Week
returns next week with 100+ speakers, 50+ workers, and a week full of innovation. Cincinnati Music Hall and neighboring Memorial Hall will host most of the events on July 18-20.
What began as an ecosystem-building festival for minorities in technology fields, the event has become a boon for both the city and the local startup network. Described as “where the Black people in tech will be,” the event attracts talent and entrepreneurs of color from across the country.
Issa Rae
, actress, author, activist, and producer, will be the keynote speaker this year. It's anticipated that the three-day event will attract more than 3,000 attendees.
With hundreds of international businesses, tech leaders, and national recognition for innovation, Cincinnati is no stranger to creating opportunities. Procter and Gamble, Kroger, and Cintas, all based in Cincinnati, are included as sponsors of Black Tech Week.
Lightship Foundation
, which serves both entrepreneurs and organizations, acquired Black Tech Week in 2022. Candice Matthews Brackeen, founder and CEO, said, “I am thrilled to bring this conference to Ohio and provide thousands of Black techies throughout the Midwest the chance to attend.”
Cincinnati touts its competitive advantage for entrepreneurs as far as recruiting and retaining talent and its entrepreneurship support networks. Cincinnati’s startup ecosystem is supported by resources such as the Cincinnati Innovation District
and startup accelerator Cintrifuse
. Cintrifuse's home in Union Hall in Over-the-Rhine is one of the resources the city offers founders, and the building regularly welcomes guests from all over the nation.
Inc. Magazine
will host a satellite event, Inc. Founders House, next door to Music Hall at The Transept this year, where entrepreneurs can connect, pitch their businesses to Inc. editors, and hear from fellow founders.
Author Miyah Byrd was invited by Inc. Magazine to speak on how to craft your founder story at the Black Tech Week satellite event, Inc. Founders House. She'll be speaking July 20 from 2:35-3:35 pm at The Transept, next door to Cincinnati Music Hall. Miyah will represent The Culture Collaborative, a consulting, training,and coaching co-op she founded that is focused on employee well-being and workplace culture.
