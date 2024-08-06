A reimagined Black Man Think Tank fostered dialogue, collaboration, and empowerment among Black men

On Saturday, July 27, the DAD Initiative and Light of the World Church partnered to renew The Black Man Think Tank after a more than 20 years absence. The original Think Tank existed from 1983 to 1999, and brought together authors, journalists, political leaders, activists, and students to examine societal challenges affecting African Americans. It was founded by Dr. Eric Abercrumbie, the former director of the University of Cincinnati's African American Cultural & Resource Center.
Held at The Banks during last month’s Cincinnati Music Festival weekend, the reimagined Black Man Think Tank fostered dialogue, collaboration, and empowerment among Black men in the Greater Cincinnati community.
The event featured a series of workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Topics ranged from economic empowerment to mental/physical health and relationship building. Attendees had the chance to engage with local thought leaders, activists, and professionals dedicated to addressing the challenges and opportunities facing Black men today.
“Today has been excellent,” said Tyran Stallings, director of the DAD Initiative, after the event. His organization's mission is to ready children, especially those of color, for a successful future by engaging students, families, and the communities they are a part of with quality programs, interactions, and experiences.
“It’s the catalyst,” Stallings said of the Think Tank's renewal. “Today is not the end. This is the beginning of building a community around these conversations. So we are hoping this is the launch of bringing Black men together to have these incredible conversations.”
The panels' featured speakers included radio host Charlamagne Tha God
, author Jason Wilson
, Kyle Inskeep of Local 12 News, Damian Hoskins, executive director of Elementz, and Dr. Anisa Shomo, with special appearances by Cincinnati Council Member Scotty Johnson and the event's original founder, Dr. Abercrumbie.
“Twenty five years ago, the leading cause of death for Black men was heart disease,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Chief Medical Officer at Kroger Health, who spoke on a panel discussing Black men’s health. “And fast forward to today, the leading cause of death for Black men is still heart disease, followed very closely by cancer and stroke. In addition, for Black men between the age of 19 and 45, the number one cause of death is homicide. These things plague our community and represent an untenable amount of loss of productive life.”
The Cincinnati Music Festival, held at Paycor Stadium, provided a backdrop for the event, bringing together a diverse audience of more than 90,000 attendees from Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Louisville and beyond.
Thnk Tank participants left with actionable insights, new connections, and a renewed sense of purpose. “We didn't have any expectations,” said Dr. Mike Scruggs, senior pastor and founder of Light of the World Church. “It's the first time that this event is occurring since Dr. Abercrombie held the last event in the 1990s. We are grateful to all the people who decided to come on board.”
