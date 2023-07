"We didn't really expect this to last," said Winterfilm founder Kent Meloy. "We thought all this should be fun for a year. The second year, I think we had like six or seven entries." Gary Kessler

A local movie-making contest marking its 10th anniversary will host a public screening of its top winners Aug. 24 at the Mariemont Theatre.

Ten winning short movies—none longer than 10 minutes—date back to the first contest in 2014. The most recent debuted in April this year at the event’s awards ceremony.

The contest takes place each February. Teams have one month to write, cast, shoot, edit and cut a good story using a specified theme and prop. Submissions are judged by volunteers.

Founder Kent Meloy has invited the team leaders for each of the top entries to attend the August 24 screening to meet viewers and take part in a brief Q+A after the screening.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mariemont Theatre website

for $10.25 each.