Aviatra Accelerators celebrates a decade of empowering women entrepreneurs

Aviatra Accelerators, Inc. has been supporting women-owned startups, small businesses, and female entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky and Ohio for 10 years in 2021.
In observance of the milestone anniversary, throughout the year the organization will celebrate its alumnae, share stories of their journeys, lessons learned, and their successes.
Alumnae (who are known as Aviatras) will be highlighted on the group’s website, and through an email marketing campaign, on social media, and on Aviatra’s podcast for female entrepreneurs, “Her Million Dollar My$tery.”
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Aviatra will host a 10th anniversary Expo and Celebration at a location still to be determined. It will be a fundraiser to support future participants. The events will be open to the community and will include a free expo where attendees can meet and network with Aviatra alumnae. The celebration following the Expo will be ticketed at $125.
“Ten years is a significant milestone for any organization, and watching innovative businesses take shape in real-time and has been truly life-changing,” says Aviatra Accelerators President and CEO Nancy Aichholz.
Aviatra was originally founded in 2010 as Bad Girl Ventures, Inc., and began as a small nonprofit organization designed to provide capital investment to women-owned startup companies. It has since grown into a multi-state accelerator offering female entrepreneurs education, coaching, mentoring, and networking opportunities, and preparing them to access capital.
The organization says it has educated more than 2,500 women and granted more than $1 million in low-interest loans. Since its inception, Aviatra’s female entrepreneurs have received more than $10 million in follow-on funding and generated more than $240 million in combined earned annual revenue upon completion of programming, it says.
The organization is based in Covington and operates offices in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.
“Over the past decade, Aviatra has proven its worth and necessity to the Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky regions,” says board chair Trey Grayson.
More information about the 10-year expo and celebration is available at the group's website.