Women in Architecture: An Architecture Matters panel discussion on November 15

The Lois and Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art was designed by the most famous female architect in history, Zaha Hadid. Her success, however, is unique. In America, women make up 50% of architect students, but only 23% of registered architects are women.
When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time: 5:15pm-7:00pm
Where: Contemporary Arts Center, 44 East 6th Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202
To continue the discussion, architects representing a range of backgrounds and experiences will discuss the challenges women face in pursuing architecture as a career, why it's important that they're represented in the profession, and what's being done to address the barriers.
If you’re curious about how to build a design team with more gender equity and what you can do to encourage more women to enter the field and to advance professionally, this is the program for you.
Speakers:
Moderator:
- Neena Jud, AIA (Harmony Architecture)
- Emily Lubbers, AIA (MSP Design)
- Ashley Pinkard, NOMA (DNK Architects)
- Heather Wehby, AIA
- Sarah Kleiner, AIA (Envisage Architecture)
Representation in architecture matters because architects design the buildings, places, and environments that impact everyone. Having a design team that resembles the community at large helps ensure all voices are part of the conversation.
and join us to learn more. This is a free event however registration is required.
An exhibition celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Zaha Hadid designed CAC building is on view through January 28.
This panel discussion is presented by AIA Cincinnati’s Women in Architecture committee, the Contemporary Arts Center, and Soapbox.
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play.
Contemporary Arts Center
The Contemporary Arts Center is a catalyst for dialogue and discovery, driven by the art, artists, and ideas of our time. Through our exhibitions, performances, educational and community programs and partnerships, the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) provides opportunities for encounter: with artists both local and global, with cultural thought leaders, and with one’s own creative potential. Embedded in the fabric of its community and committed to lifelong learning, the CAC aims to serve as an integral forum where people can reflect, create, collaborate, and connect around a more inclusive and sustainable culture of tomorrow.
Since its founding in 1939, the CAC has been a champion of emerging ideas in contemporary art, hosting one of the first Midwest exhibitions of Picasso’s Guernica in 1939; mounting an early exhibition of Pop Art in 1963; representing the United States at the São Paulo Biennial in 1975; and presenting— and successfully defending—the 1990 Mapplethorpe retrospective that became a lightning rod in the era’s culture wars and propelled the CAC into the national spotlight. Today, the CAC occupies the Lois & Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art, the first museum designed by architect Zaha Hadid and the first U.S. museum designed by a woman.
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group
Soapbox
Cincinnati’s mission is to connect people to place. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media contraction.
