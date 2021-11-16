Transgender Day of Remembrance: Honoring those wo have lost their lives to violence

Transgender people come from all walks of life, and HRC Foundation has estimated that there are more than 2 million of us across the United States. Sadly, at least 45 trans/non-binary people have been killed by violent means in the US this year. This is the highest rate of trans and gender non-conforming violent fatalities in recorded history.

The funds raised will enable the church to purchase flags and order colored yard signs to

name each person killed this year, while also using these items to install a public display of remembrance for all of the trans lives lost this year through March 2022, specifically through the Transgender Day of Visibility 2022, scheduled for March 31, 2022.