The TEDx Experience: Cincinnati Women Main Stage Event amplifies voices while fostering connections

Revolution Dance uses theater to tell stories of marginalized people, and be a pipeline for Black and Brown talent. Provided

Maria Dunslap

Here’s this year’s speaker lineup:

Molly Wellmann

Molly Wellman, one of Cincinnati's best-known mixologists and owner of Molly Wellman, one of Cincinnati's best-known mixologists and owner of

Japps

in Over-the-Rhine.

Aimee Gardner, director of the

Simulation Center

and the senior director of medical operations at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Heather Chistensen, associate professor in the department of medical education at the

University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

and the current president for the Women in Medicine and Science faculty group.

Kim Belew

, a conscious rapper, singer, songwriter and speaker.

Louise Ashby, an actress and model who moved to L.A. to live her dream and experienced a life-changing accident.

Dr. Theresa Alenghat, an associate professor in the Immunobiology Division of Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Nina Paul

Nina Paul, a community leader and philanthropist who supports organizations that work with people of special needs.

Yvette Simpson, former Cincinnati City Council member, founder of Your Power Unlocked, a strategic consulting firm, and first woman CEO at

Democracy for America.

Maria Dunslap, founder of

Reviv Family Support Foundation

.

The performers will be:

Lauren Eylise,

a Cincinnati songwriter and singer of eclectic soul.

Her debut EP “Life/Death/Life,” was released in September 2017.

Revolution Dance

, Cincinnati’s newest resident company at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. The group uses theater and dance to tell stories of marginalized people, and be a pipeline for Black and Brown talent.

Health and wellness, entertainment, education, and human connection will be some of the topics speakers will share stories about at the third annual TEDxCincinnati Women Main Stage Event later this month.Nine speakers and two performers will create what organizer Jami Lah calls “a brain spa” for curious-minded people.The goal is to amplify ideas from the region, and share them with a wide audience.“TEDxCincinnati is an experience,” Lah says. “It’s not just about the speakers. It’s about connection and innovation, too. We truly want guests to feel a connection to the things they are hearing and seeing at the show, and not just be observers.”This year’s event will be held in person at the Cincinnati Masonic Center, a large venue that will allow attendees to socially distance. It’s adjacent to the Taft Theatre downtown.