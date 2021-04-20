Ocean Programs’ 2021 high-tech accelerator class includes three local companies

A Chicago-based, early-stage venture fund called Eleven Tribes is backing the 2021 high-tech, accelerator class of Ocean Programs
, the Cincinnati-based accelerator says.
Eleven Tribes says its mission is to “empower entrepreneurs to create cultures and companies that advance the common good.”
Ocean’s program includes personal mentoring and personal development based on Biblical leadership principles.
Its 2021 group of 10 companies, its seventh cohort, will convene for a 16-week hybrid virtual/in-person program, beginning with an onsite week this month at Union Hall in Over-the-Rhine. Midway through the program, the companies will reconvene in Boulder, Colo. for onsite intensive sessions with experts in the Boulder high-tech, startup community.
This year’s group includes three companies from Cincinnati: Dial Guide, which has developed software for small business sales; Get Together, which owns an app that uses artificial intelligence for shared calendars; and Greenline Enterprises, which provides assistance and training to prospective minority real estate agents.
Each company will receive $50,000 in seed funding, with the potential to receive an additional $25,000 based on progress in the program.
The group will be exposed to experts who lead workshop sessions investor readiness, revenue assumptions, value proposition design, leadership development, and developing a faith-based focus.
An early August demo day will be a virtual presentation, available to potential investors and others.