Tri-ED calls on businesses in Italy, France, and Germany

Northern Kentucky is home to the operations of more than 100 foreign companies, making international investment a leading driver of jobs in the region.
Last week, economic development leaders from Northern Kentucky joined business leaders from Cincinnati in a trip to Italy to explore or expand export opportunities and encourage Italian companies to invest in the U.S.
Planning to make the trip are representatives from REDI Cincinnati, Horan, Luxottica, Barnes Dennig, Miller-Valentine, Altix Consulting, West Chester Township, Modula, Duke Energy, and others. They will visit companies in Venice, Milan, Modena, and Florence.
That tour has been organized by the European American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cincinnati, a not-for-profit organization that supports the growth of trade and investment between the Greater Cincinnati region and Europe. The Greater Cincinnati office is part of a network that connects businesses across the U.S. and Europe.
Immediately following that trip, which was scheduled for June 10-18, representatives from Northern Kentucky Tri-ED
visit the headquarters of Northern Kentucky companies in Italy, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume and Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti both joined Tri-ED in 2019. International travel has been hampered since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tri-ED says meetings have been scheduled with business leaders at L'Oreal, the French cosmetics giant that operates a manufacturing plant in Florence; Mubea, the German maker of springs and other auto parts that employs about 1,000 people in Florence; Robert Bosch Automotive Steering, a German manufacturer of steering systems that operates a plant in Florence; DHL, the German company that operates its Americas hub at the airport; Prysmian Group, an Italian company that operates the former facilities of General Cable, which it purchased in 2018, and others.
The Tri-ED team plans to thank them for their investment in Northern Kentucky and offer support for future expansions or investments in the region.