West Side holiday guide: Shop Camp Washington and Westwood

Camp Washington

Camp Washington is a small urban neighborhood with a burgeoning creative class, perfect for checking a few items off your holiday shopping list.

The local nonprofit WavePool Gallery and their Welcome Project have a variety of gifts, big and small, available in-person or virtually at their online store. In their inventory, you’ll find household items, books, spices, tea, and other small gifts for all your loved ones.

The Welcome Project’s Cincinnati's Table Holiday Bundle, dubbed “the ultimate gift for the cuisine curious,” includes three Welcome Table frozen meals and the Cincinnati’s Table cookbook, all packaged in a custom printed tote designed by artist Mónica Andino. This gift is perfect for a friend who is globally-conscious and appreciates great design.

For the resident maker or craftsman in your family, you can purchase a membership to Wave Pool's wood shop for $35 a month or $300 a year. This membership gives them access to a shared shop and includes some basic training with resident carpenter Scott Bellissemo.

To support a resident artist and as a gift for the whole family, consider purchasing a family photo session from local portrait photographer and Camp Washington resident Natalie Grilli. She’s currently offering a variety of holiday deals, including photos sessions and discounted digital prints.

If you’ve been fighting wanderlust, treat your Special Someone to a staycation at The Swing House. This Art House was a project of Camp resident Mark de Jong and the wide-open space features sleeping for two, a basement art gallery, and a 30-foot, floor-to-ceiling swing. It rents for about $189 a night and will provide the gift of lifelong memories.

Before you leave the neighborhood, stop in at Mom ‘n Em. They’re currently open for indoor dining, so sit down and enjoy a latte or seasonal homemade egg nog, or just take it go. While you’re there, purchase the wine for your Christmas dinner — a mixed six-bottle pack is currently 10% off — or stock up on coffee, stocking stuffers, and tinned fish. Ask about their “Feast of the Seven Fishes” discount.

If you’re planning on making an end-of-year donation, consider WavePool, the UCAN Spay and Neuter Clinic, or the Washington United Church of Christ’s Camp Cupboard and Closet.

And we’ve been told Camp Washington Chili is the perfect feel-good hometown meal for de-stressing after the holidays.

Westwood



Ivory House's white grand piano



Small businesses in Westwood’s Town Hall District are offering a variety of specials for the holiday.

Niche Cincinnati, a small event venue, has special pricing for small business owners looking for pop-up shops. The venue can be rented for one full day, or for a three-day weekend. The rental will include tables and tablecloths, chairs if needed, and a large blackboard wall. Niche will also help market the event.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at By the Sea Salt Therapy on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 1–3 p.m. for pictures. By the Sea will also be open on Sundays before Christmas from noon–3 p.m. By the Sea, “Cincinnati’s beach getaway,” offers health and wellness products and spa services.

Studio N Photography is offering specials on session fees for up to five people (additional people may be added for $35 each) on location or in the studio. The specials also include digital files with reprinting rights from the session and are delivered via downloaded link.

Studio N is also offering a special on gift certificates. Those who buy a $100 gift certificate will receive $125 that can be used for sessions, prints, and products. The gift certificate bonuses are available until Dec. 31 for late gift giving.

Ivory House has special holiday family meal deals for curbside pickup. For $39, one can order a meal that serves two to four from a menu that includes meatloaf, spaghetti and meatballs, barbecued chicken, and pork loin. The meals typically include salad and sides. If ordered by 2 p.m., they can be picked up the same day after 5 p.m. They can also be ordered days in advance.

Nation Westwood is also offering a gift card bonus on gift certificates of more than $50 for its burgers and brunches. Get an extra 10% on gift cards of between $50 and $99, and extra 20% on gifts of $100 to $199. The bonuses go up from there.

Vintage Creations, a home décor shop, is extending its hours and will be open on Sundays from noon–3 p.m. during December.