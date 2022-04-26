Hard Times: The second annual Cincy Seltzer Fest supports Pink Ribbon Girls

This weekend, April 29–30, Fowling Warehouse will host the second annual Cincy Seltzer Fest at Fowling Warehouse
in Oakley.
The inaugural event, held on November 28, was a huge success, according to Joe Frank, owner of Fowling Warehouse. It attracted more than 900 visitors to the 47,000-square-foot space and offered about 100 different seltzer brands. This year, an additional day has been added and there will highlight local brands and flavors along with national favorites, including new margarita flavors from Truly.
“MadTree, Rhinegeist, Rebel Mettle, Urban Artifact, Sonder, Third Eye, March First and Karrikin are all bringing some incredible seltzer flavors for everyone to sample,” says Frank.
Tickets
are $44.99 for individuals, $499.90 for a VIP table/lane package that includes 10 admission tickets, and $19.99 for designated drivers. There are three sessions (with a limit of 500 people for each) throughout the two-day event, and attendees will be able to sample a variety of seltzers — four-ounce samples and 12-ounce cans — and play unlimited fowling.
Five dollars from each ticket sold will be donated to the Pink Ribbon Girls through the FOWLanthropy initiative, which has helped local nonprofits raise up to $100,000 in a single night.
For the uninitiated, Fowling is the love child of both football and bowling. The warehouse allows small and large groups to play the game while enjoying local drinks.
Cincy Seltzer Fest will also feature prizes and swag, along with food vendors.
Tickets book fast, so book early next year. Although it’s sold out, The Summit Hotel offered a discounted stay with deluxe accommodations, brunch for two at Overlook Kitchen + Bar, and a complimentary late checkout.
“This event is going to be fun for everyone,” says Frank. “You don’t have to love seltzers to have a great experience — although it will help! Our main bar will be open for the non-seltzer drinkers, and everyone attending will get to participate in the great game of Fowling.”
Fowling Warehouse is located at 2940 Highland Avenue in Oakley. Ticket holders must be 21 and older.