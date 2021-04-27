Vote in the primaries: Why it’s important and what to look for on the ballot

Vote early or on Election Day at the Hamilton County Board of Elections. Gary Kessler

Indian Hill school district, which has a combined five-year operating levy and 30-year bond issue on the ballot, and in the Winton Woods district, which has an operating levy for preschool up for a vote.

There are also municipal tax levies on the ballots in Deer Park, North College Hill, and in Silverton, where there's also a Democratic primary.

And there’s a Republican primary in Harrison.