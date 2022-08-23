Confronting obstacles to implement theory of change

l to right: Jamie Steele, Damian Hoskins, Rickell Howard Smith, and Mike Moroski gathered at the Cincinnati Art Museum Art Steps Joe Simon and Gabriella Richards

Dramatis Personae:

He teaches a class on Hip Hop studies at the College-Conservatory of Music.

Mike Moroski, Executive Director, Human Services Chamber of Hamilton County

Rickell Howard Smith, Executive Director, Center for Social Justice at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Damian Hoskins, Executive Director, Elementz

I would ensure enough housing existed for EVERYONE and that every public school was funded constitutionally.

Affordable housing and rampant racism. Which I sadly know I will still be talking about five years from now because the will does not seem to be there to authentically do something REAL about either.

Jamie Steele, Executive Director, Ohio Valley Residential Services

The thing that would hearten me in five years is if individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities would get the residential support that is needed and wanted. This could be 24-hour supervised support. Or five hours, ten hours, or no in-home staff but rather their needs are met by remote support technology.

I would love if we were all talking about how to support public schools for real and how to house people for real.